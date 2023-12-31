New England Patriots receiver Hunter Henry has a difficult matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 198.9 per game.

Henry's 42 grabs have turned into 419 total yards (and an average of 32.2 per game) and six scores. He has been targeted 61 times.

Henry vs. the Bills

Henry vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 24.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 24.2 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Bills yield 198.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills' defense ranks second in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Henry Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this season, Henry has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Henry has been targeted on 61 of his team's 501 passing attempts this season (12.2% target share).

He has 419 receiving yards on 61 targets to rank 87th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

Henry has reeled in a touchdown pass in five of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored six of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (26.1%).

Henry has been targeted six times in the red zone (17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

