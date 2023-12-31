Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Hampus Lindholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in three games (zero shots).
- Lindholm has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Lindholm averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.0%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|27:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:35
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:18
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|26:02
|Home
|L 3-1
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
