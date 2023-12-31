Will Ezekiel Elliott cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Elliott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Elliott has rushed for 549 yards (36.6 per game) on 157 carries with two touchdowns.

Elliott also has 45 catches for 280 yards (18.7 per game) and two touchdowns on the year.

Elliott has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 15).

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 46 0 2 6 0 Week 13 Chargers 17 52 0 4 40 0 Week 14 @Steelers 22 68 0 7 72 1 Week 15 Chiefs 11 25 0 5 21 0 Week 16 @Broncos 12 27 0 9 33 1

Rep Ezekiel Elliott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.