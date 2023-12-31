New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott will be up against the Buffalo Bills and their 16th-ranked run defense in Week 17, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

On 157 carries, Elliott has amassed 549 yards (36.6 ypg) with two rushing scores. Plus, in the passing game, Elliott has accumulated 45 receptions for 280 yards (18.7 ypg) and two TDs.

Elliott vs. the Bills

Elliott vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 31 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 31 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has given up one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Bills have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 111.3 rushing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the 16th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

The Bills' defense ranks 10th in the NFL with 11 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott has hit the rushing yards over in nine of 15 opportunities (60.0%).

The Patriots, who are 32nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.5% of the time while running 42.5%.

His team has attempted 370 rushes this season. He's handled 157 of those carries (42.4%).

Elliott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored four of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (17.4%).

He has 20 red zone carries for 51.3% of the team share (his team runs on 53.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Elliott Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Elliott has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (10 of 15).

Elliott has received 11.2% of his team's 501 passing attempts this season (56 targets).

He has been targeted 56 times, averaging 5.0 yards per target (121st in NFL).

Elliott has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Elliott has been targeted four times in the red zone (11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 12/24/2023 Week 16 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 11 TAR / 9 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 22 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 17 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

