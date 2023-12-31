Will DeVante Parker hit paydirt when the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Parker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Parker's 31 catches have gotten him 373 yards (33.9 per game). He has been targeted 49 times.

Parker does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 3 42 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 4 64 0 Week 15 Chiefs 5 5 44 0 Week 16 @Broncos 5 4 65 0

Rep DeVante Parker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.