The Boston Bruins, including David Pastrnak, are in action Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Pastrnak? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Pastrnak vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In 17 of 34 games this year, Pastrnak has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in 24 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points 16 times.

Pastrnak has an assist in 19 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 50% that Pastrnak goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 6 48 Points 11 22 Goals 5 26 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.