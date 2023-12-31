Should you bet on Danton Heinen to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • In four of 26 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Red Wings this season in two games (two shots).
  • Heinen has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Heinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:08 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:59 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 11:33 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

