Sunday's 7:00 PM ET game between the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) and the Boston Celtics (25-6) at Frost Bank Center features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown as a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, NBCS-BOS

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Raptors 120-118. With 31 points, Brown was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 31 10 6 0 0 5 Derrick White 21 5 7 3 2 2 Luke Kornet 20 8 3 0 3 0

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum gives the Celtics 27 points, 8.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brown contributes with 22.9 points per game, plus 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists.

Derrick White gives the Celtics 17 points, 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 13.1 points, 6.6 boards and 4.7 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis provides the Celtics 20.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 19.8 4.1 5.5 1.5 2.1 3.3 Jayson Tatum 20.6 6.2 4.1 0.8 0.7 2.1 Jaylen Brown 22.6 4.9 4.2 0.8 0.4 1.8 Jrue Holiday 14.5 5.6 4.1 1.2 0.7 2.3 Kristaps Porzingis 14.1 5.4 0.8 0.5 1.3 1.3

