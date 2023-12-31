The Boston Celtics (25-6) have two players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Celtics head into this matchup on the heels of a 120-118 victory against the Raptors on Friday. Jaylen Brown scored 31 points in the Celtics' win, leading the team.

Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Ankle 27 8.4 4.4 Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Calf 20.3 7.1 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Victor Wembanyama: Out (Rest), Devonte' Graham: Out (Illness), Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.