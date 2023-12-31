Jayson Tatum Injury Status - Celtics vs. Spurs Injury Report December 31
The Boston Celtics (25-6) have two players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Celtics head into this matchup on the heels of a 120-118 victory against the Raptors on Friday. Jaylen Brown scored 31 points in the Celtics' win, leading the team.
Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|27
|8.4
|4.4
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|20.3
|7.1
|1.7
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Victor Wembanyama: Out (Rest), Devonte' Graham: Out (Illness), Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)
Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS
