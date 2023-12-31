Celtics vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (25-6) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 238.5.
Celtics vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-13.5
|238.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in 10 of 31 games this season.
- Boston has had an average of 230.9 points in its games this season, 7.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Celtics are 16-15-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has won 23, or 79.3%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Boston has played as a favorite of -900 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 90% chance to win.
Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info
Celtics vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|10
|32.3%
|120.3
|232
|110.5
|233.5
|227.8
|Spurs
|15
|48.4%
|111.7
|232
|123.0
|233.5
|232.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total eight times.
- Boston has a better record against the spread at home (9-7-0) than it does in road games (7-8-0).
- The Celtics put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (120.3) than the Spurs give up (123.0).
- Boston is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 123.0 points.
Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|16-15
|1-1
|18-13
|Spurs
|12-19
|1-0
|21-10
Celtics vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Celtics
|Spurs
|120.3
|111.7
|6
|25
|9-3
|9-10
|11-1
|5-14
|110.5
|123.0
|4
|28
|12-5
|7-4
|16-1
|3-8
