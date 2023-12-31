In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Brandon Carlo to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

Carlo has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in three games versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Carlo has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:18 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:16 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:50 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:49 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:10 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:53 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

