Who has the advantage under center when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off against Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots (4-11) at Highmark Stadium on December 31? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, keep reading.

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Bailey Zappe vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Bailey Zappe 2023 Stats Josh Allen 8 Games Played 15 63.5% Completion % 66.5% 975 (121.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,778 (251.9) 6 Touchdowns 27 4 Interceptions 15 33 (4.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 413 (27.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 13

Bailey Zappe Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 205.5 yards

: Over/Under 205.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bills have been firing on all cylinders on defense, with 18.4 points allowed per game (fourth in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,984 (198.9 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.0).

Against the run, the Bills rank 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,669) and 10th in rushing TDs allowed (11).

On defense, Buffalo ranks 14th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 53.3%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 16th (38.5%).

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 238.5 yards

: Over/Under 238.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Patriots' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks fourth in the league with 18.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 10th with 4,653 total yards allowed (310.2 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo is top-10 this year, ranking ninth in the NFL with 2,984 total passing yards allowed (198.9 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing TDs allowed (17).

Against the run, the Bills have given up 1,669 total rushing yards (16th in NFL) and rank 27th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).

Defensively, Buffalo ranks 16th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 38.5%. It is 14th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 53.3%.

