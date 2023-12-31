New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 198.9 per game.

Zappe, who has put up 975 passing yards (121.9 per game) this year, has connected on 63.5% of his throws, with six TDs and four picks. On the ground, Zappe has run nine times for 33 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per game.

Zappe vs. the Bills

Zappe vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Bills have given up one or more passing TDs to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least two touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Bills have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 198.9 passing yards the Bills allow per contest makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Bills' defense ranks second in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Bailey Zappe Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 204.5 (-115)

204.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Zappe Passing Insights

Zappe has finished above his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Patriots pass on 57.5% of their plays and run on 42.5%. They are 32nd in NFL play in points scored.

Zappe has averaged 6.3 yards per pass attempt this season.

Zappe has completed at least one touchdown pass three times in eight games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has 26.1% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Zappe has passed seven times out of his 156 total attempts while in the red zone (9.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Zappe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 12/24/2023 Week 16 25-for-33 / 256 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 23-for-31 / 180 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 19-for-28 / 240 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13-for-25 / 141 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9-for-14 / 54 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

