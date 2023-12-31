Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly Women's America East Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
America East Power Rankings
1. Maine
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: L 72-69 vs Pennsylvania
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass Lowell
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. Albany
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: W 87-56 vs Navy
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
3. Vermont
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: L 67-47 vs Princeton
Next Game
- Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: W 73-52 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vermont
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. NJIT
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: W 58-54 vs LIU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Albany
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
6. Bryant
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: W 98-68 vs Bridgewater State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Albany
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: W 68-54 vs Chestnut Hill
Next Game
- Opponent: UMBC
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. UMBC
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 317th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
- Last Game: W 85-53 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Binghamton
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
9. UMass Lowell
- Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 0-28
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: L 65-45 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
