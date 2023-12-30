The UCLA Bruins (11-0) will aim to extend an 11-game win streak when they host the USC Trojans (10-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Trojans have won 10 games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA vs. USC Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins give up.

USC is 10-0 when it scores more than 60.1 points.

UCLA's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.5 points.

The Bruins put up 33.8 more points per game (90.5) than the Trojans allow (56.7).

When UCLA puts up more than 56.7 points, it is 11-0.

USC has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 90.5 points.

The Bruins are making 51.4% of their shots from the field, 15% higher than the Trojans allow to opponents (36.4%).

The Trojans shoot 47.7% from the field, 13.7% higher than the Bruins allow.

UCLA Leaders

JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)

26.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49) Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%

14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG% McKenzie Forbes: 12.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

12.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50) Kayla Padilla: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Taylor Bigby: 8.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

USC Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 Florida State W 95-78 Mohegan Sun Arena 12/18/2023 @ Ohio State W 77-71 Value City Arena 12/21/2023 Hawaii W 85-46 Pauley Pavilion 12/30/2023 USC - Pauley Pavilion 1/5/2024 Oregon - Pauley Pavilion 1/7/2024 Oregon State - Pauley Pavilion

USC Schedule