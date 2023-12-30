On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Trent Frederic going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • In six of 33 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
  • Frederic has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:17 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:58 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:43 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

