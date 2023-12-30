Morgan Geekie and the Boston Bruins will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Geekie against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Morgan Geekie vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Geekie Season Stats Insights

Geekie has averaged 15:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In six of 27 games this season, Geekie has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Geekie has a point in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Geekie has an assist in seven of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Geekie's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Geekie Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 27 Games 3 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

