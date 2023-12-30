How to Watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on FOX.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes score an average of 82.7 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 54.8 the Wolverines give up.
- When it scores more than 54.8 points, Ohio State is 10-2.
- Michigan has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.
- The Wolverines average 12.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Buckeyes give up (60.6).
- Michigan is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Ohio State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Wolverines are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes allow to opponents (39.3%).
- The Buckeyes' 46.8 shooting percentage from the field is 9.4 higher than the Wolverines have given up.
Michigan Leaders
- Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)
- Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
Ohio State Leaders
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 75-49
|Crisler Center
|12/20/2023
|Florida
|L 82-65
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 77-35
|Crisler Center
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Crisler Center
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|W 73-49
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|L 77-71
|Value City Arena
|12/22/2023
|Belmont
|W 84-55
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/11/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
