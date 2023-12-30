Should you bet on Kevin Shattenkirk to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • Shattenkirk has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Shattenkirk has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He has a 4.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

