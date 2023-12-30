Should you bet on Kevin Shattenkirk to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Shattenkirk has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 4.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.