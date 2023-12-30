Kennebec County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kennebec County, Maine, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nokomis Regional High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Oakland, ME
- Conference: A North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boothbay Region High School at Monmouth Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Monmouth, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranacook Community High School at Waterville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Waterville, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.