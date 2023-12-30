Will James van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 30?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will James van Riemsdyk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk has scored in five of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.
- van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|12:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:11
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.