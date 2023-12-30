Jake DeBrusk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils meet on Saturday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for DeBrusk available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 16:28 on the ice per game.

DeBrusk has a goal in four games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

DeBrusk has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 32 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

DeBrusk has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 32 Games 4 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

