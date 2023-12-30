Can we anticipate Jake DeBrusk lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 16:19 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:21 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

