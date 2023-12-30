Should you wager on David Pastrnak to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pastrnak stats and insights

In 16 of 33 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (seven shots).

Pastrnak has picked up six goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Pastrnak averages five shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.