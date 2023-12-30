Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 30?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Charlie McAvoy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- McAvoy has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, McAvoy has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
- McAvoy's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|27:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|24:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|28:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|24:34
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:42
|Away
|L 7-4
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
