Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Looking to bet on Coyle's props? Here is some information to help you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In Coyle's 33 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Coyle has a point in 16 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Coyle has an assist in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Coyle hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 4 22 Points 1 12 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

