Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for David Pastrnak, Jack Hughes and others in the Boston Bruins-New Jersey Devils matchup at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 45 points in 33 games (20 goals and 25 assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 19 2 0 2 11 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 5

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 33 games, with 13 goals and 17 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 1 1 0 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Charlie Coyle has 12 goals and 10 assists for Boston.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 27 2 0 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Hughes is one of the top offensive options for New Jersey with 43 points (1.3 per game), with 15 goals and 28 assists in 29 games (playing 17:34 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 29 1 2 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 1 1 8 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Jesper Bratt has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 14 goals and 28 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 29 1 3 4 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 19 1 0 1 2

