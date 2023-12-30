The Boston Bruins will host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, December 30, with the Devils victorious in three consecutive games.

Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN to watch the Bruins and the Devils meet.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Devils Additional Info

Bruins vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils Bruins 2-1 (F/OT) NJ

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 86 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Bruins' 102 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 25 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 33 20 25 45 34 20 28.6% Brad Marchand 33 13 17 30 30 18 35.5% Charlie Coyle 33 12 10 22 16 17 52.7% Charlie McAvoy 25 3 18 21 21 6 - Pavel Zacha 30 8 13 21 11 13 52.1%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils concede 3.5 goals per game (119 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Devils are sixth in the NHL in scoring (119 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players