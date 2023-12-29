York County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in York County, Maine today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Biddeford High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.