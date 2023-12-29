The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Williams Arena as big, 14.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maine vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -14.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Black Bears Betting Records & Stats

Maine has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.

The average total for Maine's games this season is 134.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Maine has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

Maine has come away with one win in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Black Bears have played as an underdog of +850 or more once this season and lost that game.

Maine has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Maine vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 9 75% 80.5 149.8 66.7 132 143.5 Maine 4 30.8% 69.3 149.8 65.3 132 136.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Golden Gophers allow.

Maine has put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Maine vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 10-2-0 3-0 6-6-0 Maine 7-6-0 0-1 5-8-0

Maine vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Maine 6-11 Home Record 8-4 1-9 Away Record 5-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.