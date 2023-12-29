How to Watch Maine vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Maine Black Bears (8-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs on Peacock.
Maine vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
- Maine is 7-3 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 349th.
- The Black Bears put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Golden Gophers give up.
- Maine is 7-1 when it scores more than 66.7 points.
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- Maine scores 76.3 points per game at home, and 63.4 on the road.
- At home the Black Bears are allowing 58.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they are away (68.5).
- Beyond the arc, Maine sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (24.7%) than at home (30.6%) as well.
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 69-56
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|L 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 82-74
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|New Hampshire
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
