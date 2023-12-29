The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Maine Black Bears (8-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Maine vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Peacock

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
  • Maine is 7-3 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 349th.
  • The Black Bears put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • Maine is 7-1 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

  • Maine scores 76.3 points per game at home, and 63.4 on the road.
  • At home the Black Bears are allowing 58.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they are away (68.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Maine sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (24.7%) than at home (30.6%) as well.

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 69-56 Cross Insurance Center
12/18/2023 @ UCF L 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 @ Florida International L 82-74 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
1/6/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/11/2024 New Hampshire - Cross Insurance Center

