Maine vs. Minnesota Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 29
Friday's contest at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) squaring off against the Maine Black Bears (8-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Minnesota.
The game has no set line.
Maine vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
Maine vs. Minnesota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Minnesota 78, Maine 62
Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Minnesota
- Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-16.2)
- Computer Predicted Total: 139.5
Minnesota is 10-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Maine's 7-6-0 ATS record. The Golden Gophers have hit the over in six games, while Black Bears games have gone over five times.
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game, 296th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.3 per contest to rank 57th in college basketball.
- Maine is 340th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.
- Maine hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.
- Maine wins the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 10.2 (56th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.
