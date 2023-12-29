Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics (24-6) and the Toronto Raptors (12-18) will square off at TD Garden on Friday, December 29, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jayson Tatum vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 1277.5 1323.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.1 44.1 Fantasy Rank 14 14

Buy Tatum and Barnes gear on Fanatics!

Jayson Tatum vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum averages 27.0 points, 8.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 120.3 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 110.3 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +301 scoring differential overall.

Boston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It is pulling down 46.8 rebounds per game (second in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.4 per outing.

The Celtics make 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.2 more than their opponents (13.9). They are shooting 37.3% from deep (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

Boston forces 11.8 turnovers per game (27th in the league) while committing 12.4 (ninth in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Scottie Barnes' averages for the season are 20.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Raptors have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 113.1 points per game, 21st in the league, and are giving up 114.4 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

Toronto wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 45.2 rebounds per game, seventh in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.0.

The Raptors hit 11.3 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). They are making 1.5 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 12.8 per game at 37.7%.

Toronto forces 13.0 turnovers per game (16th in league) while committing 13.5 (17th in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jayson Tatum vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game 7.9 -1.9 Usage Percentage 30.0% 24.6% True Shooting Pct 59.5% 58.7% Total Rebound Pct 12.3% 14.7% Assist Pct 18.9% 25.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.