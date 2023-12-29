The Iowa State Cyclones and the Memphis Tigers play in the Liberty Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Iowa State is totaling 358.2 yards per game offensively this year (87th in the FBS), and is giving up 349.3 yards per game (41st) on defense. Memphis' offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 39.7 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 29.0 points per game, which ranks 95th.

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Iowa State vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Iowa State Memphis 358.2 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (38th) 349.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.7 (100th) 129.9 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.8 (78th) 228.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (13th) 11 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (34th) 19 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (36th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 2,674 yards (222.8 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Abu Sama III has 610 rushing yards on 72 carries with six touchdowns.

Eli Sanders has carried the ball 102 times for 477 yards (39.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' leads his squad with 769 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 67 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has caught 60 passes for 741 yards (61.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer's 26 receptions have turned into 320 yards and two touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 3,516 passing yards, or 293 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has thrown 28 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 20.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Blake Watson's team-high 1,045 rushing yards have come on 177 carries, with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 463 receiving yards (38.6 per game) on 50 catches with three touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has piled up 59 carries and totaled 283 yards with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor leads his team with 981 receiving yards on 61 receptions with four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 51 passes and compiled 825 receiving yards (68.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

