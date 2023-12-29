The Boston Celtics (24-6) aim to extend a 15-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-18) on December 29, 2023.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.

The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank seventh.

The Celtics record 5.9 more points per game (120.3) than the Raptors allow (114.4).

Boston has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 123.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (117.6).

In 2023-24, Boston is surrendering 108.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.5.

When playing at home, the Celtics are draining 1.5 more threes per game (16.8) than in road games (15.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to on the road (34.6%).

Celtics Injuries