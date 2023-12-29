The Boston Celtics (24-6) are favored (-8.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 225.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 17 times.

The average total in Boston's outings this year is 230.6, 5.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics have a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 28 times and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 16-1, a 94.1% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 17 56.7% 120.3 233.4 110.3 224.7 227.7 Raptors 15 50% 113.1 233.4 114.4 224.7 224.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 9-1 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Eight of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-6-0) than it has in road affairs (7-8-0).

The Celtics score 120.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up.

Boston has a 12-8 record against the spread and an 18-2 record overall when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 16-14 8-8 17-13 Raptors 14-16 1-3 15-15

Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights

Celtics Raptors 120.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 12-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 18-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 12-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-10 17-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-12

