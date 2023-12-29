At TD Garden on Friday, December 29, 2023, the Boston Celtics (24-6) hope to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-18) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and TSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-7.5) 225.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-8) 226 -310 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics' +301 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.3 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while giving up 110.3 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Raptors' -39 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in NBA) while giving up 114.4 per outing (15th in league).

These teams score 233.4 points per game combined, 7.9 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 224.7 points per game combined, 0.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Toronto has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Celtics and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +350 +125 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

