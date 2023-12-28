Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Thursday college basketball schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is the Harvard Crimson playing the Rhode Island Rams.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Alabama State Hornets vs. Miami Hurricanes
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Watsco Center
- Location: Coral Gables, Florida
How to Watch Alabama State vs. Miami (FL)
- TV: ACC Network X
Harvard Crimson vs. Rhode Island Rams
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
How to Watch Harvard vs. Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee State Tigers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gentry Complex
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Trojans vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena
- Location: Cookeville, Tennessee
How to Watch Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coppin State Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
How to Watch Coppin State vs. Duke
- TV: ACC Network X
Georgetown Hoyas vs. Kennesaw State Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KSU Convocation Center
- Location: Kennesaw, Georgia
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Kennesaw State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Pittsburgh
- TV: ACC Network X
Columbia Lions vs. San Francisco Dons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium
- Location: San Francisco, California
How to Watch Columbia vs. San Francisco
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Portland State Vikings
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pamplin Sports Center
- Location: Portland, Maine
How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Portland State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center
- Location: Riverside, California
How to Watch UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
