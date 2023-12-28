Penobscot County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Penobscot County, Maine today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampden Academy at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penobscot Valley High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bucksport High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Hermon, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.