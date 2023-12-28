Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 126-115 win over the Lakers (his last game) Porzingis put up 28 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Porzingis' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.6 20.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.1 7.5 Assists -- 1.7 1.2 PRA -- 28.4 28.7 PR -- 26.7 27.5 3PM 2.5 1.8 1.7



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Porzingis has made 6.6 shots per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Porzingis' opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Pistons are the 26th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 120.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pistons are 14th in the NBA, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Pistons concede 25.6 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 31 18 7 4 0 4 3 3/7/2023 32 24 7 2 3 0 0 10/25/2022 25 20 7 2 2 0 0

