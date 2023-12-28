Knox County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Knox County, Maine today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Knox County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampden Academy at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
