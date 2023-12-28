Jayson Tatum and the Detroit Pistons will clash when the Boston Celtics (23-6) play the Pistons (2-28) at TD Garden on Thursday, December 28 tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Jayson Tatum vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 1216.1 1115.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.4 37.2 Fantasy Rank 15 30

Jayson Tatum vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum is posting 26.9 points, 4.3 assists and 8.5 boards per contest.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +295 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.1 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 109.9 per contest (third in the league).

Boston ranks second in the league at 47 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Celtics hit 16.2 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.3 more than their opponents (13.9).

Boston forces 11.6 turnovers per game (29th in the league) while committing 12.4 (ninth in NBA play).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 23.0 points, 4.1 boards and 7.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons' -346 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.3 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 120.8 per outing (26th in league).

The 43.3 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 19th in the NBA. Their opponents collect 43.2.

The Pistons hit 1.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (30th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5.

Detroit has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15.8 per game (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (26th in league).

Jayson Tatum vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game 7.8 -7.7 Usage Percentage 29.6% 30.5% True Shooting Pct 60.3% 54.1% Total Rebound Pct 12.5% 6.5% Assist Pct 18.2% 33.2%

