Hancock County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you reside in Hancock County, Maine and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Hancock County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland Junior-Senior High School at George Stevens Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Blue Hill, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bucksport High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Hermon, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
