Cumberland County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Cumberland County, Maine today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wells High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Gray, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Portland High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
