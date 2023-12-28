Jaylen Brown and Cade Cunningham are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (23-6) and the Detroit Pistons (2-28) face off at TD Garden on Thursday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics won their previous game against the Lakers, 126-115, on Monday. Kristaps Porzingis was their high scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 28 11 2 1 2 2 Jayson Tatum 25 8 7 0 1 1 Jaylen Brown 19 5 2 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 26.9 points, 8.5 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, making 47.7% of shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brown's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is posting 16.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is putting up 13.1 points, 4.9 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Porzingis puts up 19.6 points, 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Tatum, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23.2 7.3 4.2 0.5 0.7 2.4 Derrick White 20.2 3.9 5.4 1.5 2.0 3.7 Jaylen Brown 24.2 4.8 4.0 1.0 0.7 1.7 Jrue Holiday 14.3 5.7 4.3 1.4 0.8 2.2 Kristaps Porzingis 12.7 4.9 0.8 0.6 1.3 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.