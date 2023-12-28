The Boston Celtics (18-5) go head to head with the Detroit Pistons (2-22) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 27.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 3 made treys per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Derrick White posts 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22 points, 4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 42% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes is averaging 9.6 points, 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart gets the Pistons 10.5 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Celtics Pistons 117.3 Points Avg. 108.8 108.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.2 47.6% Field Goal % 46.3% 36.6% Three Point % 33.8%

