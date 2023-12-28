At TD Garden on Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Boston Celtics (23-6) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-28) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Pistons matchup.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-16.5) 231.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-17) 230 -2000 +1040 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info

Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Celtics average 120.1 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 109.9 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +295 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Pistons are being outscored by 11.5 points per game, with a -346 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.3 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 120.8 per contest (26th in league).

These two teams score a combined 229.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 230.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has put together a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit is 10-20-0 ATS this season.

Celtics and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +130 - Pistons +100000 +40000 -

