The Cleveland Browns are in action on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET versus the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Check out the player props for the top contributors in this game between the Browns and the Jets.

David Njoku Touchdown Odds

Njoku Odds to Score First TD: +650

Njoku Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +700

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Amari Cooper - - 60.5 (-113) Joe Flacco 233.5 (-113) - - Jerome Ford - 44.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Kareem Hunt - 28.5 (-113) - Elijah Moore - - 34.5 (-113) David Njoku - - 51.5 (-113) Cedric Tillman - - 21.5 (-113)

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Conklin - - 27.5 (-113) Trevor Siemian 175.5 (-113) - - Breece Hall - 43.5 (-113) 31.5 (-113) Garrett Wilson - - 51.5 (-113) Xavier Gipson - - 17.5 (-113)

