Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Zacha intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Pavel Zacha vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 17:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Zacha has a goal in eight games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zacha has a point in 17 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Zacha has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zacha's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 6 21 Points 5 8 Goals 1 13 Assists 4

