On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Oskar Steen going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in two games versus the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.

Steen has zero points on the power play.

Steen's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:15 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:48 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TV Channel: TNT and Max

